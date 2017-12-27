Applications open for Unreasonable East Africa accelerator

Applications have opened for the Unreasonable East Africa accelerator programme, which claims to give an “unreasonable advantage” to entrepreneurs creating solutions to the region’s biggest social and environmental problems.

The 10-month programme focuses on for-profit and financially sustainable non-profit businesses across a number of sectors, based in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Unreasonable East Africa will select a group of 15 companies to work alongside more than 100 mentors and connect them with a network of funders. Since late 2013, it has run three programmes with 29 companies, which have to date raised over US$5.2 million in funding, created more than 380, and benefitted the lives of more than 850,000 people.

Applicant startups must have revenues of at least US$20,000 and a viable business model, be between three and five years old, and have a team of at least two people. Entries close on January 10.