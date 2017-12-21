How to apply for the Collective Global Accelerator

African startups have been invited to apply for the Collective Global Accelerator, a four-week, London-based programme that aims to help businesses scale.

The Collective Global Accelerator is an initiative by The Collective Foundation, which covers all costs for participants, and is open for applicants from around the world.

The four-week residential programme at its co-living community The Collective Old Oak in London brings together the best and brightest social entrepreneurs from all over the world, with diverse backgrounds and businesses.

“If you attend CGA, you’ll have an extraordinary opportunity to become a better entrepreneur; to be part of a community of people who share your commitment to do good; to grow into a global innovator, and to get access to our network of world-class experts and thought leaders,” the organisers said.

Applicants must be between 20 and 35 years old, with a business that is less than five years old and working on creating stronger communities in cities.

Selected entrepreneurs will learn from experts how to develop their business, build their brand and increase their impact. They will also be matched with a personal mentor, and get access to the Collective network.

Applications close on January 10, 2018, with successful startups notified in February. The programme takes place in June.