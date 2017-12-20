WeThinkCode_ opens Cape Town campus

South African tech-based learning institution WeThinkCode_, which offers free education to the software industry, will open its new Cape Town campus in January 2018.

WeThinkCode_ opened its first campus in Johannesburg in January 2016, where it currently trains 300 students, and with the addition of the second campus it plans to welcome 320 students across the country in 2018.

WeThinkCode_ has partnered with the V&A Waterfront to establish the new campus in at Workshop17, with the expansion made possible through the partnership with its growth sponsor, BCX, which works with WeThinkCode_ to invest in the next generation of South African talent in the ICT sector.

“We are dedicated to empowering our youth with skills to design world-changing solutions for the digital era. We believe strongly in partnering with organisations such as BCX and the Waterfront to drive the development of world-class tech skills in South Africa. Our expansion to Cape Town signifies an exciting new chapter for WeThinkCode_, and we are excited to expand our search for top tech talent,” said Arlene Mulder, managing director and co-founder of WeThinkCode_.

Applications to join the 2018 cohort in both Cape Town and Johannesburg are currently open. Applicants will be required to complete three online tests and if they pass, they will be invited to a four-week bootcamp. Thereafter, the top candidates will be selected to join the two-year programme. Cape Town’s first-ever cohort will comprise of 120 students, while the Johannesburg campus has 200 spaces available.