7 entrepreneurs selected for Ugandan inCcelerate fellowship

Seven Ugandan entrepreneurs have been selected to take part in the inaugural inCcelerate fellowship, which will invest at least US$10,000 in startups formed during the programme.

Disrupt Africa reported in November on the launch of inCcelerate, which offers startups access to mentorship, training and at least US$10,000 in funding.

After several weeks of judging, seven entrepreneurs have now been selected to take part in the first three-month fellowship programme. They are Joshua Wegoye, Mubadi Mercy, Joshua Mulwana, Munyambabazi Daniel, Edna Yvonne, Hassan Kanja and Ecweru Rodney.

“We are investing in individuals who are starting ventures on a pathway to solving relevant problems, and planning for scale, where we shall use a modification of our ‘model’ in our design as inCcelerate prioritises investing in people and the relentless pursuit of a startup venture growth,” said co-founder Moris Atwine.

“We were impressed with both the quality and breadth of applicants for the accelerator. We believe it’s the right time to jumpstart and disrupt innovation.”

