8 startups selected for Cape Town e-health accelerator

South Africa’s first dedicated digital health accelerator, Digital Health Cape Town (DHCT), has announced the eight startups that will take part in its inaugural programme.

Disrupt Africa reported last year on the launch of DHCT, which aims to help high growth, high social impact businesses in the health space succeed. It was launched in response to the changing needs of healthcare providers and patients, in a bid to digitally transform the sector by assisting early-stage, innovative digital health companies.

The eight selected startups will take part in a 10-week programme starting on January 23, during which they will receive mentoring and in-person sessions with e-health systems experts and engage in product design discussions with key opinion leaders. T

Sessions will focus on digital health problem and solution development; strategic planning and alignment to the healthcare environment; defining and marketing a value proposition; stakeholder analysis, building a sales pipeline and pitching a business plan, as well as execution of projects and operations.

The selected startups are remote patient care tool Udok, referral platform Vula Mobile, homecare platform HealthAtHome, TB patient monitoring tool ConnecTB, education platform GeneCare, HIV treatment assistance app Aviro Health, pregnancy screening app GC Network, and virtual rehabilitation platform VRHealth.

“We are excited to be part of the DHCT accelerator programme, which brings together great minds to shape the future of the African healthcare landscape. Such programmes provide the collaboration and thinking that are the ingredients to creating a new healthcare innovation ecosystem, where we do anything but business as usual,” said Dr Niri Naidoo, clinical and operations executive at Bankmed, and corporate mentor in the DHCT programme.