Applications open for latest Start-Up Chile programme

Startups from all over the world have been invited to apply for the latest edition of the Start-Up Chile programme, which offers selected entrepreneurs access to equity-free funding of US$40,000, workspace and an acceleration process to grow their businesses.

More than 1,400 founding teams having passed through the Start-Up Chile programme’s doors in the last seven years, including Nigerian startups Curacel Health and Beavly.

Applications are open here until January 30 for the programme, which is looking for startups less than three years old.

The seven-month accelerator will connect founders from more than 80 countries, with the US$40,000 in funding an increase on previous editions. At the end of the programme, the best startups will have the option to apply for another US$40,000 to stay longer in the country.

The programme includes mentoring, pitch training and workshops, among other activities. All foreigners also receive a work visa for one year, so they can grow their business from Chile.