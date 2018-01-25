Cairo Angels, EGBank launch Mint Incubator in Egypt

Investment network Cairo Angels has partnered Egypt’s EGBank to launch MINT Incubator, an intensive three-month programme designed to accelerate the growth of product-ready startups who want to take their business to the next level.

Cairo Angels, which invests in and supports startups across the Middle East and Africa, and EGBank said MINT Incubator is designed to support startups with no strings attached. Applications are open until February 8.

The programme is zero-equity, and will not provide debt to the startups enrolled. Those chosen to join the programme will benefit from various perks and tools to power their businesses, as well as office space at EGBank’s co-working space in the heart of downtown Cairo.

MINT Incubator will also facilitate various networking sessions with key ecosystem stakeholders, and will conclude with a demo day where entrepreneurs will pitch their startups to the regional investors.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with EGBank to introduce this unique programme to the Egyptian ecosystem,” Aly El Shalakany, chairman of Cairo Angels, said.

“We have leveraged our know-how as active investors in startups to identify where startups need help and we have worked with EGBank to bring in best in class partners, mentors and advisors to address these gaps head on. The programme is designed to give selected startups the best opportunity to accelerate their business and attract future funding.”

Suzanne Wardani, head of youth banking at EGBank, said the bank’s motivation to launch MINT Incubator was to give startups access to the right tools to build great companies.

“Combining our resources with Cairo Angels, the programme will provide technical knowledge, expertise, networking opportunities and an inspiring environment to push selected startups to the next level,” she said.

“Partnering with Cairo Angels to create an ongoing programme gives us confidence that we will be able to provide real value, impacting not only selected startups but the market at large.”