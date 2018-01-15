CiTi Circles to help Cape Town startups address issues

The Cape IT Initiative (CiTi) has launched CiTi Circles, a confidential, problem-solving forum for entrepreneurs that are “serious about growth”.

CiTi Circles aims to help startups address issues within their businesses through structured, monthly two-hour sessions with a facilitator and eight other entrepreneurs in similar growth phases.

The sessions will help business owners solve problems, get input on current situations, and make better decisions. Sessions will be held at the Woodstock Bandwidth Barn, with pricing ranging from ZAR500 to ZAR1,000 per month depending on the business.

“Having worked with entrepreneurs for the past 18 years, we know how lonely and challenging running a business is. While there are many incubation options available, such as CiTi’s own VeloCiTi programmes, what happens when entrepreneurs finish the programme?” CiTi said.

“Entrepreneurs facing the complexities of growth can hugely benefit from ongoing advice and contacts from those who understand the journey. Who better to support an entrepreneur than other entrepreneurs?”

Hence CiTi Circles, with forums led and facilitated by Mignon Keyser, a peer facilitator with 15 years experience, who has worked with CiTi and entrepreneurs in its ecosystem for many years. Each session aims to provide a safe, contained space for entrepreneurs to ask questions and get advice without judgment.