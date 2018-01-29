E-commerce logistics startup Deliveryman launches in Nigeria

Nigerian startup Deliveryman has launched its e-commerce logistics solution, aimed at providing seamless, fast and secure last mile delivery.

Launched this month, Deliveryman.ng hopes ease the difficulties businesses and individuals face in sending items within Lagos and all over Nigeria.

“We are a value-driven, ultra fast and same day delivery organisation that is committed to meeting the last-mile delivery needs of online retail businesses, social media retailers and physical stores,” founder and chief dispatch officer Freeman Osonuga told Disrupt Africa.

“The Nigerian e-commerce industry is estimated to be worth over US$12 billion, with over 300,000 daily orders via various online platforms. However, poor, inefficient and unavailable delivery services are forcing businesses to shut down.”

Deliveryman provides a platform whereby businesses and individuals can request pickup and delivery of items, at which point the task is carried out by the nearest dispatch rider.

“Our riders have robust dispatch riding experience and vast knowledge of the Lagos road networks. All our riders are insured besides being fully kitted with helmet, body armour, hand gloves, and knee and elbow guards,” Osonuga said.

The startup is initially only operating in Lagos, but plans to expand to Abuja in March.