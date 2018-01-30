Global Legal Hackathon set for Johannesburg in February

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) has announced it is bringing the Global Legal Hackathon to South Africa for the first time in February, which will see local innovators compete for a place at a New York showcase of the best legal-tech innovations in the world.

The Global Legal Hackathon will take place in Johannesburg on February 23-25, with teams asked to develop technology-led solutions to pressing justice problems.

Whether it is improving the business and practice of law with blockchain and AI, or helping with good government, legal systems and access to justice, it offers an opportunity for justice entrepreneurs to build on existing ideas, or to create a team around an entirely new concept for justice innovation.

The event will be the first of several HiiL plans to host in the lead up to its 2018 Innovating Justice Challenge, which has been hosted in Southern Africa for the last two years.

“Global Legal Hackathon is a perfect fit for HiiL because it helps to stimulate innovative thinking around justice problems,” said Themba Mahleka of HiiL Southern Africa. “We see this as a perfect opportunity not only to take part in a major global event, but to help people prepare their startups for entry to our own Innovating Justice Challenge and Justice Accelerator programme later this year.”

Mentors from the worlds of law and technology will be on hand to assist teams, with the event to take place at Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein. Attendees can register here.