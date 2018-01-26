How to apply for mentorship from Columbia Business School

Applications have opened for African startups to be mentored or advised by executive MBAs at the Ivy League Columbia Business School.

Running for the fourth consecutive year, the programme is co-hosted by South African venture builder Entrepreneur Traction, and will offer selected startups training and mentorship from experienced executives pursuing their masters in business administration.

Entrepreneur Traction is co-hosting executives from the New York-based Columbia Business School in Cape Town, where they will work with 30 diverse African startups. The startups will be recruited through Entrepreneur Traction’s ecosystem, with past participants having included lay-by travel startup FOMO Travel, Outsourced CFO, and established big data company Flava Lite Innovations​.

Virtual sessions start in April, with personal sessions hosted in Cape Town at the beginning of May. Each of the participating companies will be allocated three or four executive students who form part of the business school cohort. Interested parties can apply here.