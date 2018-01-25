Investors, startups to connect at Africa Tech Summit Kigali

Expert investors from across Africa will unpack the current investment landscape and detail opportunities while connecting with leading ventures from across the region at next month’s Africa Tech Summit Kigali.

Africa Tech Summit Kigali takes place on February 14-15, aimed at driving business and investment across the continent forward.

Supported by the Rwandan Ministry of ICT, the event will chart progress in fintech, connectivity, mobility, blockchain, health, agriculture, education, ecommerce, digital media and creativity.

It will assemble a host of investors to unpack funding themes, connecting them with startups from across the continent, and will also feature speakers from the likes of Ecobank, Facebook, Liquid Telecom, Dalberg, Jumia Food, IFC, IBM, Safaricom, MTN, Andela, Taxify, Paystack, BRCK, BitPesa, TLcom, GSMA, Draper Dark Flow, iHub, and Ringier Africa.

Joining these firms will be creatives, storymakers, marketers and communicators who will be part of a track of creative sessions curated by aKoma. The Creative Track will shine a light on engaging topics ranging from investing in the creative business, the rise of Africa’s digital superstar content creators, and the evolution of brands into storytelling and entertainment companies.