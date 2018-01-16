Kenya’s Nailab selects 15 startups for Make-IT accelerator

Kenyan incubator Nailab has announced the 15 startups that will take part in its Make-IT accelerator programme, designed to strengthen entrepreneurs’ skills for scaling their businesses.

The Make-IT accelerator begins this month and is implemented by the German International Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as part of BMZ’s Digital Africa Initiative.

It is designed to strengthen entrepreneurs’ skills for scaling their innovation and achieving growth, cooperation and investment readiness. The accelerator is also being implemented in Nigeria by Co-Creation Hub (CcHub).

Kenyan startups account for the majority of the cohort, with 13 startups chosen. They include 3D printing startups AB3D and Micrive Infinite, agri-tech solutions Annona, Daktaripap and Taimba, energy-efficient cooking stove manufacturer Genexe Engineering, waste management startup Gjenge, and insurtech product GrassRoots Bima.

Also selected were rural ICT training firm ICT for Development Kenya, child software development training programme Tech Kidz Africa, e-health startup RedHunt, business information tool Sauti, and software development firm ZOA.

Uganda is represented by two startups, both in the health space. They are clinicPesa and Kaaro Health.