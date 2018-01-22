Kudobuzz acquires fellow MEST startup AdGeek

Ghanaian startup Kudobuzz has acquired fellow local startup AdGeek, with AdGeek to be merged into Kudobuzz operations along with the founding team.

Kudobuzz provides a reviewing and marketing solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), helping businesses to generate verifiable reviews, drive traffic and increase sales.

The acquisition of AdGeek – an ad creation tool used by online merchants for prospecting new customers and ad retargeting – will allow Kudobuzz users to easily run ad campaigns with their product reviews. Kudobuzz said many customers have previously requested the addition of this feature.

Both Kudobuzz and AdGeek were incubated at the Accra-based Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST); and Kudobuzz chief executive officer (CEO) Kena Amoah served as advisor to the AdGeek team. During this period, Kudobuzz said the “relationship grew stronger” – ultimately leading to the current acquisition.

AdGeek will now operate as a tool in the Kudobuzz line of products, and core features will be incorporated into the Kudobuzz Social Reviews app in due course.

The founding team will join Kudobuzz under the terms of the acquisition. Other details of the deal were not disclosed.