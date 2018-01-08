Nigeria’s Hotels.ng expands across Africa with new platforms

Hotels.ng, Nigeria’s largest hotel-booking platform, has launched two new platforms as it expands across the continent.

Launched in 2013, Hotels.ng has raised a total of over US$1.5 million in venture capital and lists over 10,000 hotels across 320 cities in Nigeria, with pictures and reviews. It has also added over 5,000 places of interest in Nigeria to its site, and acquired a stake in event-booking website ogaVenue.

The startup, which became profitable in 2017, is now expanding across Africa with both hotel bookings and flights by launching Hotel.africa and Fly.africa.

Hotel.africa has over 25,000 properties listed across many cities on the continent, while Fly.africa is focused on flights within and outside the continent. The company has partnered with local hotels and airlines across Africa to accelerate its growth across the region.

The company’s goal in Africa is to make every hotel in Africa available to be booked online, by taking its hotel inventory on Hotel.africa from 25,000 to 100,000 within the next 4 years.