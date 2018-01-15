Nigeria’s Print Anything goes head-to-head with Printivo

Nigerian digital printing startup Printivo is deemed one of the big beasts of the country’s startup scene, having attracted blue chip clients, been selected for the 500 Startups accelerator, launched a designer marketplace, and been voted Nigeria’s most investable startup.

It would take a brave company, then, to go head-to-head with it, but that is just what Print Anything is doing. Launched last year, the startup has developed a website that is a one-stop-shop for printing solutions for MSMEs.

Brand manager Oluwapelumi Kumuyi told Disrupt Africa the startup is faring well in spite of the competition.

“As at when we closed shop last year, we had over 500 active customers on Print Anything, customers that feature in diverse industries from education, to beauty, to construction,” he said.

“We are building a business model around decentralisation in order to power the future of commercial printing in Africa, by focusing on technology and logistics in the printing industry. Print Anything is creating the largest network of printers and providing this network to her customers so as to provide same day and same city deliveries.”

Though services are currently only available in Nigeria, Kumuyi said the startup occasionally has customers coming into Nigeria from abroad for events for which it provides print and delivery services.

“The brand has plans to scale up by providing these services to businesses across Africa,” he said. “We plan to localise all our service across all African countries.”

Though widely the print industry is highly competitive, Kumuyi said as a web-to-print startup Print Anything has little competition. It even claims to be able to differentiate itself from the competition that does exist.

“We are very much different from our competition in a lot of ways, chief of which is our fast lead time of 48 hours, free designs and also free shipping on first-time orders,” he said.

“Also, our major focus is on providing the technology in defining the new age of commercial print in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”