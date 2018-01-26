Disrupt Africa

North African startups invited to apply for 500 Startups programme

Hubs, North Africa

Venture capital firm 500 Startups has opened applications for the second edition of its MENA Dojo Series A programme, which is looking for 10 Middle Eastern and North African startups looking to raise a Series A round.

The 500 Startups programme is a late-seed stage initiative which offers selected startups access to six weeks of training and mentorship as well as US$150,000 in funding in return for five per cent equity.

Startups are required to pay a US$15,000 tuition fee, with 500 Startups looking for post-seed companies that have achieved a strong product-market fit that is proven by significant revenues.

Founders and teams will benefit from high-intensity growth and distribution training in real-time during the programme, which includes two weeks on and two weeks off and culminates with an investor day on May 10.

Last year, 500 Startups, which runs 500 Falcons, a US$15 million MENA-based fund, invested in a host of companies from the region, including Egyptian startups Eventtus, Edfa3ly and Mumm.

Applications are open here until March 1.

