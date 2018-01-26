North African startups invited to apply for 500 Startups programme

Venture capital firm 500 Startups has opened applications for the second edition of its MENA Dojo Series A programme, which is looking for 10 Middle Eastern and North African startups looking to raise a Series A round.

The 500 Startups programme is a late-seed stage initiative which offers selected startups access to six weeks of training and mentorship as well as US$150,000 in funding in return for five per cent equity.

Startups are required to pay a US$15,000 tuition fee, with 500 Startups looking for post-seed companies that have achieved a strong product-market fit that is proven by significant revenues.

Founders and teams will benefit from high-intensity growth and distribution training in real-time during the programme, which includes two weeks on and two weeks off and culminates with an investor day on May 10.

Last year, 500 Startups, which runs 500 Falcons, a US$15 million MENA-based fund, invested in a host of companies from the region, including Egyptian startups Eventtus, Edfa3ly and Mumm.

Applications are open here until March 1.