Pangea to pilot $50k startup accelerator in Kenya

International startup support platform Pangea has partnered Strathmore University’s @iLabAfrica to pilot a US$50,000 accelerator programme in Kenya.

Applications are open until February 15 for the Pangea accelerator, which will select 40 startups to undergo a three-month milestone-based programme, during which they will be coached by international investors and experts.

The programme will conclude with a demo day in April, where 10 startups will be chosen to receive initial funding of up to US$50,000 each.

“By joining Pangea’s accelerator program, your startup may benefit from even more funding when Pangea’s crowd investment platform launches in June 2018,” Pangea said.

“Better yet, Pangea advocates for smart money investment, which entails pairing startups with investors who can not only provide funding but also have the expertise and experience to scale the startups in new markets. Whether you want to expand to Angola, Norway or Peru, Pangea will get you there.”