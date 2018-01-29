Riyeda entrepreneurship event set for Tunisia

The Riyeda entrepreneurship event is set to take place in Tunis, Tunisia in February, bringing together 8,000 delegates to discuss emerging trends, share experiences and advice, and network, with the aim of encouraging investment in Tunisia’s entrepreneurs.

The two day event will be held on 21-22 February at the Laico hotel in Tunis, with activities to be divided into multiple different streams.

The Riyeda Conference aims to share stand-out success stories, best practices, and to encourage a culture of leadership through a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and entrepreneur talks; with over 50 speakers lined up to present.

At the Riyeda Expo, startups will showcase their products at an expo fair, with product demos and pitches to also take place on stage, with the aim to attracting investors to engage with entrepreneurs seeking help and backing.

Subject experts, corporate representatives and professional coaches will be hosting small-group one hour workshops at the Riyeda Lab, with a range of free and paying sessions to choose from over the two days.

The conference will also feature a number of startup competitions. The Riyeda University Challenge will see three students from university-organised pre-heats pitch live on stage before the audience and a panel of expert judges. After a Q&A session, the jury will select a winner to receive TND1,500 (US$627).

The Startup Tunisia Awards will also be hosted at Riyeda, with startups to battle it out for TND2,000 (US$830). Applications to participate in the competition are open here.

Further information on Riyeda is available here.