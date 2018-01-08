SA startups invited to apply for Spark* accelerator

Spark* International has opened applications for this year’s edition of its South African accelerator programme, which offers entrepreneurs training, networking opportunities, and the chance to apply for grant funding.

Spark* International is an initiative of the Australia-based non-profit YGAP, with applications for the Spark* South Africa 2018 Accelerator Programme open until March 4.

“The Spark* Accelerator Programme is a powerful opportunity for passionate impact entrepreneurs in South Africa who are at the early stages of building businesses and organisations that exist to change the lives of South Africans,” the organisation said.

Selected entrepreneurs will attend the Spark Accelerator, an intensive five day live-in workshop in Johannesburg providing training to help entrepreneurs focus their businesses and speed up growth.

They will also gain access to the Spark* Support Network, receiving ongoing training and support from Spark* and connections to experts and professionals who can help the startups as they grow.

“Specifically, we provide you with 12 months of access to graphic designers, website creators, business coaches, mentors, research assistants, lawyers and accountants. Your venture also has the opportunity to continually apply for small grants to help you overcome barriers and test ideas to grow the impact or sustainability of your venture,” Spark* International said.

The best Spark* entrepreneurs move into growth, where it provides larger amounts of support to help startups grow the models that have been proven in the startup phase. At this level startups can access larger rounds of funding, are connected directly to investor partners and can work closely with the Spark* team to strategise specific approaches.