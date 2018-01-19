SA’s Uprise.Africa launches first crowdfunding campaign

South African equity crowdfunding platform Uprise.Africa has launched its first campaign, aiming to raise ZAR3 million (US$245,000) within 90 days for African fiction initiative Storied.

Disrupt Africa reported in October on the launch of Uprise.Africa, which aims to help innovative local businesses raise capital while gaining market validation.

The platform’s first offering is Storied by Jacana Media, which is raising funding to fund its output over a three-year startup period. Storied aims to promote African fiction by developing emerging talent, publishing and promoting creative writing, running career development programmes for writers and developing key skills across the publishing supply chain.

“Investors who are passionate about publishing will have the opportunity to participate in a drive towards transformative impact in South Africa with potential for return on investment. Several startups have successfully completed the Uprise.Africa onboarding process and will be added to the public platform when they are ready,” Uprise.Africa said.

Uprise.Africa offers a simplistic investment process with a minimum requirement of FICA compliance by the investor. Both novice and experienced investors can develop their investment portfolio by registering and following the three-step process.