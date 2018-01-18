Johannesburg-based Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct has partnered the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) to host a security access management hackathon, with the winning solutions to be incubated at Tshimologong with a view to adoption by ACSA.

The ACSA Access Management Challenge hopes to find a unique and impactful security solution utilising a Single Sign On (SSO) approach. While the first priority in the Challenge is to focus attention on managing access to IT systems, the solution may be expanded to include controlling access to physical spaces via systems fitted to secure doors for example.

Applicants will first be invited to briefing session (January 23), based on which they will be asked to submit two-minute video entries of their ideas. The top 50 entrants will be invited to participate in a three-day boot camp and hackathon during which they will develop a conceptual prototype and a business model canvas.

At the end of the hackathon each entrant will present a 10-minute pitch to a panel of expert judges. The 10 top ideas will be selected to join a six-week pre-incubation programme at the Tshimologong Precinct.

A Demo Day will be held on April 12, at which the 10 participants will pitch their solutions to a panel of expert judges.

Three winners will receive an additional seven-month membership to the Tshimologong Precinct incubation programme.

“ACSA is a world-class airports management organisation running a wide range of systems within each of its operations. The issue of managing access to these systems is a major challenge and resulted in ACSA approaching Tshimologong to not only find a solution, but to use the challenge as a means to identify and build new generation IT skills,” says Itumeleng Dhlamini, community manager, Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

“We are very excited to work with tomorrow’s IT innovators to develop exciting and disruptive security access solutions,” says Kutlwano Mtyeku, ACSA group manager for brand marketing and communications.

Registration for the Challenge closes on January 19.