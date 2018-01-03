UN launches tech innovation lab in Egypt

The United Nations (UN) has announced the opening of its African Technology Innovation Lab (UNTIL) in Egypt, in line with its framework to deploy a global network of such labs.

The launch of the new lab was announced on the sidelines of the latest Cairo ICT Conference, held under the auspices of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The UNTIL in Egypt will be housed at Egypt’s Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), which is located in Smart Village, the technology business park on the outskirts of Cairo.

It has been designed with the intent to train, host and implement technology innovations and to develop innovative technology solutions that address global challenges.

The Egyptian Lab will be focusing on a number of fields and thematic areas related to the education of People with Disabilities (PwDs), prevention of epidemics, medical tourism and waste management for protecting the environment and rationalising water consumption in agriculture.

All solutions will be developed using open source software and open data where Egypt will cooperate with the entities of the labs established around the world in order to achieve integration and confront challenges through exchanging experiences and tools.

The UN resident coordinator in Egypt Richard Dictus said Egypt had always been a key regional player in the area of ICT and innovation, committed to the growth and sustainability of the telecom sector in a manner that reduces exclusion, vulnerabilities and gender disparities.