The UNICEF Innovation Fund is looking to back early stage startups developing blockchain based solutions with “the potential to benefit humanity”, offering up to US$90,000 in equity-free investment.

UNICEF has called for applications from startups developing software solutions on open blockchains, and seeking seed finance of between US$50,000 and US$90,000.

Applicants must have a working, open source prototype – or be willing to make it open-source -, and showing promising results. Areas of particular interest are smart contracts; analyzing data; tokens; and mining – although the opportunity is not limited to these.

“We are interested in companies that use distributed ledger tech in new, groundbreaking, ways that are scalable, and globally applicable,” UNICEF said.

Solutions must have the potential to positively impact the lives of children.

In addition to seed funding, UNICEF will provide technical assistance from the UNICEF Ventures team, which includes a dedicated blockchain lead and computer science team hosting and sharing data platforms. Selected startups will also work with expert mentors, and be connected to UNICEF’s network in order to assist in scaling and maximising impact.

Applications are open here, until February 28.