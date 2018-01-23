Villgro Kenya offering $10k health prize at Nairobi Innovation Week

Social entrepreneurship support organisation Villgro Kenya has partnered Nairobi Innovation Week to offer a KES1 million (US$10,000) prize to the top healthcare innovation at the March event.

Villgro Kenya is a partner of the Villgro Innovations Foundation that has supported over 100 invention-based entrepreneurs to create over 1,000 jobs and impact over 6.8 million people in rural India through innovation.

Now also active in Kenya via a healthcare incubator, Villgro is offering the cash prize plus high-touch mentorship through a structured programme, access to networks of healthcare and product development experts, and connections to downstream investors and strategic partners to the startup selected as the most innovative in health at Nairobi Innovation Week.

Disrupt Africa reported earlier this month 100 Kenyan startups will be selected to pitch at the event, which takes place on March 5-9. The annual event is convened by the University of Nairobi. Startups can apply to take part here.