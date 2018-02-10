10 African startups finalists of Harvard competition

Ten African startups have been chosen as finalists for the New Venture Competition being run by Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Club, which is offering startups the chance to win cash prizes of up to US$10,000.

The student-run Africa Business Club will host its 20th annual Africa Business Conference in Boston in March, which will feature the New Venture Competition.

Ten startups have been picked as finalists, and they will now have the chance to pitch their business in front of approximately 700 attendees and receive feedback from a panel of experienced judges.

The competition winner and runner-up will be awarded cash prizes of US$10,000 and US$5,000.

The 10 finalists are Nigerian B2B trade platform Releaf, data verification platform Finnager, drone monitoring platform WeFly Agri, business management app OZE, Ghanaian beauty and skincare brand Nokware Skincare, water harvesting solution Majik Water, energy company Africa Energy Solutions, business support platform Do it Now Now, Zambian waste-to-energy company Umwenge Green Electricity Supply Corporation, and Nigerian tutoring platform Tuteria.

Meanwhile, 10 startups have been chosen to take part in the Startup Showcase at the event. They are Nigerian loan marketplace FINT, eco-friendly paper product producer Saint Michelles and Joey, Ghana’s National Beekeepers Association, Nigerian digital publishing platform Publiseer, analytics app Moby, Nigerian ed-tech startup Prepclass, Kenyan emergency response app Flare, and e-waste platform E-Lab.