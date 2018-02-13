ABAN launches 2018 angel investor masterclass series

The African Business Angel Network (ABAN) has launched its 2018 Angel Investor Bootcamp and Masterclass Series, aimed at educating more people about angel investing to encourage more funding for African startups.

ABAN first launched the bootcamp series in 2015, with the aim being to mobilise the early-stage investing community and grow a pan-African network of angel investors.

It has subsequently held events all over the continent, and has now confirmed the three sessions that will kick off the 2018 series. ABAN expects to run masterclasses in up to 10 African countries this year.

ABAN exists to promote a culture of angel investing and to dramatically grow the number of investors who support and fund promising African entrepreneurs. With these goals in mind we are pleased to announce the launch of our 2018 Angel Investor Bootcamp & Masterclass Series:

The first will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on February 27, and will be a session entitled “Understanding Term Sheets” led by ABAN president Tomi Davies. It is targeting experienced investors, and is organised by ABAN in partnership with V8, the Lagos Angels Network (LAN) and VC4A.

The second masterclass takes place in Abuja, Nigeria, the following day (February 28). Led by Tomi Davies, it is entitled “Introduction to Angel Investing” and is aimed at new and aspiring angel investors. The event is organised by ABAN in partnership with Ventures Platform and VC4A.

Kenya will also host an event, with a masterclass on “Early Stage Investing Strategy” led by Stephen Gugu of Viktoria Business Angels Network taking place in Nairobi on March 6. It will also feature a session with Ari Korhonen of the Finnish Business Angels Network, and takes place during Nairobi’s annual Innovation Week.

“in time and with a focus on collaboration, we are confident local African investors will be the driving force in support of Africa’s innovators,” ABAN said.