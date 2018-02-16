AfDB to host startup challenge at Nairobi Innovation Week

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has partnered Nairobi Innovation Week to run the High 5s Startup Challenge, which is seeking solutions with the potential to power, feed, industrialise, integrate and improve Africa.

Nairobi Innovation Week is an annual event convened by the University of Nairobi, which will take place for the fourth time next month.

The AfDB challenge, which is focused on the bank’s five key focus areas, is open to startups from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia. Startups should focus on at least one of the five thematic areas.

The top five startups will be awarded cash prizes of up to US$1,000, as well as travel costs to attend Nairobi Innovation Week.

They will also be given the opportunity to exhibit their innovation at the event, and interact with senior AfDB figures and teams. Applications are open here.