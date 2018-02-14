The Africa Tech Summit kicks off in Kigali, Rwanda, today, bringing together over 250 delegates to discuss key opportunities and challenges emerging across the continent’s tech space, unpack investment trends, and network with a view to driving growth in African tech.

Supported by the Rwandan Ministry of ICT, the two-day event is taking place at the Kigali Marriott Hotel, with confirmed speakers including industry leaders from the likes of Facebook, Andela, BRCK, Taxify, AHL Venture Partners, Draper Dark Flow, Safaricom, Atlas Mara, BitPesa, kLab and iHub.

Keynote, panel and fireside sessions will chart progress in areas including fintech, connectivity, mobility, blockchain, health, agriculture, education, ecommerce, digital media and creativity; while a variety of round-tables and break-outs are also on the agenda, along with networking opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome delegates from 29 countries across the ecosystem from corporates to scale-ups, investors, hubs and creatives. We have an inclusive Summit ahead,” says Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit.

“African tech has matured considerably, now utilising new technologies such as drones, virtual reality (VR), 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI). We are excited to connect and learn from leading experts in these fields throughout the week.”

Disrupt Africa reported this year’s Africa Tech Summit Kigali also features a new Creative Track, delivered through a partnership with aKoma Media, convening Africa’s creatives, storymakers, marketers, and communicators to consider topics ranging from investing in the creative business, the rise of Africa’s digital superstar content creators, and the evolution of brands into storytelling and entertainment companies.

Registration to join the Summit is here.