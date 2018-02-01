US-based non-profit the Centre for Global Enterprise (CGE) has launched a new training programme dedicated to African women entrepreneurs, with applications now open to the inaugural edition of the African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC).

AWEC is a 12-month training programme which aims to build a pan-African community of women entrepreneurs and business owners, and empower them with the strategy, leadership and business management skills needed for growth and economic advancement.

The majority of the programme will be delivered via an online learning platform, involving video tutorials, course activities and materials, and mentoring and coaching sessions.

There will also be a number of peer sessions to facilitate the building of a pan-African network, and to share experiences and develop soft skills.

Two in-person Leadership Summits will be held throughout the year-long programme – tentatively scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda and Casablanca, Morocco.

Founded by former IBM chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Palmisano, CGE has secured philanthropic funding to cover the fees of all participants.

“AWEC is an inclusive programme and we encourage women from across Africa and its diaspora to apply,” said Karen Sippel, managing director of AWEC.

“We welcome not only the savvy business woman who has successfully run her company for many years and needs additional management skills to scale, but also the employee who has identified a need in her society and aspires to build a company to meet that need. We hope that AWEC is the spark that enables the next great generation of African women entrepreneurs.”

AWEC is industry-agnostic, and entrepreneurs in any discipline can apply. Applications are open here until February 14.