AfriLabs Annual Gathering moves to Tanzania

Pan-African network of tech hubs AfriLabs has announced its Annual Gathering will take place in October, with the event moving to Tanzania for the first time.

This year’s edition of the AfriLabs Annual Gathering will take place on October 11-13, and will take the theme of “Innovation in the Data Age”.

AfriLabs has partnered with Tanzanian organisation Sahara Ventures – which organises annual tech and entrepreneurship event Sahara Sparks – to host the Gathering in Dar-es-Salaam.

While initially AfriLabs’ Gatherings were held in Accra, Ghana, last year’s event moved to Egypt for the first time, and now continues to Tanzania – reflecting the organisation’s heightened efforts to visit local ecosystems.

“Every year the AfriLabs Annual Gathering engages a different regional ecosystem and we are very excited about it being held in East Africa in 2018. We are also looking forward to working with Sahara Ventures to create an experience for all the stakeholders attending,” says Anna Ekeledo, executive director of AfriLabs.

“We want this year’s gathering to be the catalyst for disruptive partnerships and collaborations that will impact different communities across Africa by creating jobs and boosting the African economy.”

Over 80 tech hubs are expected to be represented at the Gathering, which attracts around 500 delegates each year.

The three day Gathering will feature panel discussions, a pitching event, multiple parallel workshops and a local ecosystem tour.

The topics will be centered around data driven innovation, the digital economy, Internet of Things, innovation ecosystems and trending technologies.