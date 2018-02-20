Applications open for global D-Prize Competition

Entrepreneurs from around the world have been invited to apply for the D-Prize Competition, which offers funding of up to US$20,000 to social impact startups.

The D-Prize Global Competition is aimed at social ventures in any region of the world where extreme poverty exists that have the ability to positively impact millions of lives.

Its suite of 17 challenges covers the likes of Girl’s Education, Agriculture, Energy, Global Health, Education, Governance and Infrastructure, and Custom.

Applications are open until April 23, with winning startups to be awarded up to US$20,000 to launch a pilot in any region where extreme poverty exists. Up to 25 of the most promising proposals will be selected for funding awards, regardless of which challenge track was selected.

D-Prize is open to any business model, with applicants required to be ready to launch their new venture. Students with existing commitments should have a clear idea on how to transition into a full-time founder, with D-Prize exclusively interested in ventures that will scale distribution of an already proven poverty intervention in the developing world.