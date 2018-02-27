Artificial Intelligence expo to take place in Cape Town

Startups and investors are amongst those that will take part in AI ExpoAfrica 2018, the continent’s first event dedicated to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) economy, which will take place in Cape Town in September.

AI ExpoAfrica, which will take place on September 9-11 at Century City Conference Centre, will focus on real world applications and trends driving the AI economy in Africa, and seek to build an AI-focused community across the continent.

It will feature more than 400, 27 speakers and 28 AI exhibitors, plus an Innovation Cafe housing 20 AI startups. It is aimed at C-Suite and enterprise decision makers who are grappling to understand how AI applications can add value to or impact their businesses.

“Allied to the inclusion of AI cloud platform providers, Tier one and two deployment and service providers, AI startups, investors, educators, government and AI ecosystem community builders, this event will give those attending a real feel for what’s available now or in the near future,” said expo chairman Roy Bannister.

“With six themes and three tracks the event is focused on real Enterprise AI case studies and the application of AI in business, AI deployment challenges, ethics and skills plus the business innovation driving current deployment trends across all industry sectors.”

“It’s great to be part of an event that is aiming to bring both big business and innovative startups together under one roof,” said Keet Van Zyl, partner at Knife Capital. ”Inclusivity of this kind will help delegates gain a range of real world perspectives about the impact AI-related technologies will have in enterprise, be you B2B or B2C. We are proud to be speaking at this event and being part of this new business focused AI community in Africa.”