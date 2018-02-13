Blockchain Africa Conference keynote speaker announced

The fourth edition of the Blockchain Africa Conference is set to take place in Johannesburg in March, with blockchain expert and Ripple chief technology officer (CTO) Stefan Thomas confirmed as the keynote speaker.

The Blockchain Africa Conference 2018 will be held at the Microsoft South Africa office in Bryanston, Johannesburg on March 8 and 9.

The annual event brings together local and international delegates, with this year’s schedule featuring sessions discussing blockchain and cryptocurrency use cases, the regulatory environment, and technology hurdles and opportunities.

CTO of San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple, Stefan Thomas, has been announced as the keynote speaker, and will present on the topic “Blockchain – Connecting the World or Dividing It?”

The keynote session will discuss how much progress has been made towards the goal of bitcoin as a tool to connect the world; covering the role of ICOs, smart contracts and what blockchainers can learn from the early days of the internet, as well as the Interledger protocol.

Well-known blockchain thought leader Lorien Gamaroff has also been confirmed as master of ceremonies.

Tickets are still available here.