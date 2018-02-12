Developed by Africans, for Africans: KureCoinHub set to launch the first African cryptobank

A brand new cryptocurrency coin is launching with the mainstream African user in mind. KureCoinHub, a self-service banking platform built into a decentralised system based on smart-contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. It has been described as the largest cryptocurrency project in Africa.

KureCoin was created as an investment solution to help Africans rise above the poverty line, by developing a unique access point for the mainstream user into the cryptoeconomy. The KureCoinHub is a trifecta of a bank, an exchange platform called KUREX and the coin called KURECOIN. KureCoinHub runs on a highly secure system, built with the proof of stake algorithm based on Ethereum smart-contracts, which have been said to be perfectly suited to direct buyer-seller interaction.

According to the founder and CEO, Tega Abikure, KureCoin was created to function as a much easier way to buy and sell. His team identified an opportunity to use blockchain technologies to solve problems such as access to capital by creating a system of zero collateral loans using your crypto assets; leveraging on the ease of transaction and exchange of bitcoin, alt coin and Naira or other local fiat currency.

The KureCoinHub platform is poised to solve the problems of current payment systems, which involve too many intermediaries and impose many restrictions, especially when it comes to international payments.

KureCoinHub entered the marketplace with a Pre-ICO, soon to be followed by the ICO phase and plans to continue to gradually improve the hub which is the bank. Soon, the Hub will have enough functionality for people to start selling/buying coin. Then we have our exchange coming soon.

On the ICO, Tega Abikure said: “As an investor, my primary need is to get my money to work for me. An ICO offers the public that opportunity. This is a revolutionary ICO aimed at solving the problem of liquidating your bitcoin in order to access cash denominated in local or fiat currencies. We wanted to solve real a world problem, not just try to reinvent finance away from the traditional banking system.”

The ICO is not aimed solely at crypto investors, but for the larger banking industry. Built with wealth creation for the African individual in mind, investors in KureCoinHub are set to receive competitive returns on their investments. KureCoinHub is poised to be the first blockchain bank, launching with a range of products and services, including lending against an individual’s crypto-based assets and KureCoin.

KureCoinHub restricted the maximum number of subscribers at the pre-ICO to a limited number of people in order to provide an individual approach and maximum security within the available resources. The hard cap for the ICO is 60 000 ETH, which the team believes is what is needed to release a finished product backed by good marketing, legal organisation and community management.

KureCoinHub is also trying to tackle the global perception that Africans are fraudulent with this move. “We want Africans to know they can trust Africans; we want the world to know that there are African men who can be trusted. Our company is based in Lagos, Nigeria. We are always on all media platforms speaking to people about the need to do the right thing. ICO scam is not exclusive to Africa, it happens on every continent,” said Abikure.

For more information and a chance to be part of this click here https://kurecoinhub.io/