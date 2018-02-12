Endeavor launches in Nigeria with Omidyar partnership

Global startup support organisation Endeavor has partnered Omidyar Network to launch a new office in Nigeria, aiming to usher in a new era of growth and economic development driven by high-impact entrepreneurship in the country.

Launching with support from local business leaders and a partnership with Omidyar Network, Endeavor Nigeria will support entrepreneurs and companies that have passed through the initial startup phase and demonstrate the potential for rapid expansion and scale.

Endeavor works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide. Its founding board in Nigeria will be chaired by Atedo Peterside, founder of IBTC Bank – now StanbicIBTC Bank.

“We’re thrilled to launch Endeavor in Nigeria with strong support from Omidyar Network, continuing our expansion in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Endeavor co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Linda Rottenberg.

“With the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Lagos growing rapidly, Endeavor Nigeria is well-positioned to make a big impact by providing vital support for the most promising entrepreneurs and emerging companies as they grow and look to scale.”

Endeavor Nigeria’s day to day operations will be led by Eloho Omame, a former investment banker and private equity investor.

“Endeavor’s trademark support will be of tremendous help to Nigerian entrepreneurs at a crucial point in their journeys; when they are poised to scale their businesses,” said Omidyar Network managing partner Matt Bannick. “We at Omidyar Network congratulate the Endeavor team on their continued expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa, and look forward to seeing Endeavor Nigeria’s contribution to a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurship.”