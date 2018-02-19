EpsonEntrepreneur campaign to support SA startups

Global printing firm Epson is looking to reward startups in South Africa with the launch of its #EpsonEntrepreneur campaign.

The Epson campaign is calling for submissions of 300-word written business elevator pitches or three-minute elevator pitch videos to the Epson South Africa Facebook Page.

Over the next few weeks, top entries will be profiled on the Epson South Africa Facebook page, with the ultimate winner walking away with a small-business starter pack that includes an Epson EcoTank ITS L6190 printer, an Epson EB-X41 business projector, a corporate identity and marketing starter plan, and launch announcement PR support.

“Our economy is sustained by small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” said Timothy Thomas, consumer sales manager at Epson South Africa. “Epson recognises that by encouraging and supporting entrepreneurial South Africans, they can turn their budding ideas into a startup business.”

Nominations close on March 22, and the ultimate #EpsonEntrepreneur will be announced on the Epson South Africa Facebook page on March 23.