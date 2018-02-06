How to pitch your social impact startup at Scale Kenya

East African social impact startups have been invited to apply to pitch their solutions to an audience of experienced investors and advisors at the upcoming Scale Kenya Forum.

Scale is a programme hosted by the East Africa Civil Society Initiative (CSI), a joint initiative of the Aga Khan University and the Aga Khan Foundation, which aims to support young East African social entrepreneurs in unlocking the growth of East Africa’s economies.

CSI will host the Scale Kenya forum on February 22 at the iHub, with startups invited to apply to pitch as well as benefit from pre- and post-event coaching. Winning ideas will receive mentorship, workspace and incubation support provided by Scale Kenya partners.

The forum will explore actionable solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in the country, and provide opportunities for youth and stakeholders to exhibit their work to media, government, civil society, capacity building organisations, seed funders and the private sector.

Startups can apply for the pitch competition online before 5pm EAT on February 10, with 10 finalists to be announced on February 15. These finalists will receive coaching sessions facilitated by the iHub and Village Capital, with the main five-minute pitches to take place at the event on February 22.

Judges will choose three winners, who will go on to receive support from Scale Kenya Forum partners the iHub, Intellecap, TBN and Ongoza.

Applications must have business ideas that have gained some traction, focused on social or economic development in Kenya or East Africa. Businesses must have a measurable positive impact on an industry, community or the environment. They can be commercial or non-profit, but must be highly scalable.