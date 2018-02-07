iRise opens applications for Somali incubator

The recently-launched iRise hub has opened applications for its first incubation programme, which aims to mentor and support local entrepreneurs to help create sustainable and scalable businesses in Somalia.

Disrupt Africa reported in September on the launch of iRise, the first ever tech incubator and co-working space to be established in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

iRise is community-based innovation hub for Somali entrepreneurs, innovators, developers and investors to share ideas, connect and collaborate.

It has now opened applications for its first incubation programme, which will offer selected startups access to iRise events and resources as well as customised training and mentorship to develop their business acumen as well as entrepreneurial and technical skills.

It will include a three-month curriculum of general and sector specific modules for startups and entrepreneurs at different stages of their journey. The aim is to allow entrepreneurs to move from the idea stage to launching their businesses.

Applicants are required to have a strong founding team, a validated idea, and strong product-market fit.