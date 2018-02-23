Kenya’s iHub relaunches software consulting service

The Nairobi-based iHub has announced the relaunch of its software consulting service, which allows startups to outsource the development of their products to talented developers.

The iHub, launched in 2010, provides a home for Kenya’s tech community and allows developers and entrepreneurs to connect and work on ideas. It currently has more than 16,000 members.

It raised funding in 2016 in order to help it scale operations, and since then has found a new home and finished work on its new-co-working space. Now, it has relaunched iHub Software Consulting, which managing director Mary Gicharu said had never really gone away but had taken a backseat during the move to the new space and the realignment of iHub’s model.

“Unlike most consultancies who focus on retaining talent for their team, we see our role as developing talent for the ecosystem as a whole. It is a success when a software engineer hones their skills on our team and then launches as an integral part of a successful product team,” Gicharu said.

iHub Software Consulting designs and builds software solutions for startups, corporates and NGOs.

“We are excited about the restructuring and refocus on iHub Software Consulting. Not only will this bring in the required talent to create the right solutions for organisations large and small, but we believe the opportunities embedded will be of great benefit as we see more organisations embedding innovative methodologies to get to the right solution and at the right speed,” said Gicharu.