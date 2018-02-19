Kenya’s iHub to set up innovation hubs in Marsabit, Garissa

The Nairobi-based iHub has partnered Adeso and Mastercard Labs to set up innovation labs in the counties of Marsabit and Garissa.

The project is jointly managed by Start and CDAC Networks, and funded by UK Aid. The consortium will create community spaces in which the local communities can explore and develop better mechanisms to build resilience and preparedness in the face of drought.

The two labs will provide the disaster-prone communities with resources and services to innovate solutions to better prepare for, mitigate and address the impacts of drought. Using a user-centric design, the project will allow for a fail-fast approach where innovators receive feedback quickly in an environment that allows for frequent information sharing and testing, and continuous questioning and examination of their prototypes.

Each lab will be accessible to all segments of the community and the consortium will ensure participation of rural communities at the village level.

“The counties of Marsabit and Garissa are areas that have a predisposition to droughts further aggravated by historical marginalisation manifested in some of the highest poverty and food insecurity rates in Kenya,” iHub said.

“With the lead by Adeso; the consortium will be drawing on their deep knowledge of pastoralist to work at the grassroots level to ensure that development comes from within, not outside, communities in the two counties.”