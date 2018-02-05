Mall for Africa expands into 11 new African countries

E-commerce startup Mall for Africa has announced its expansion into 11 new countries in Africa in response to increased demand for its patented platform.

Founded in 2011, Mall for Africa enables Africans to access US and UK consumer retail sites.

With its proprietary platform and guaranteed payment system, consumers have access to billions of items, while guaranteeing zero fraud payments to merchants and handling all transaction fees, logistics, marketing and customer service locally for merchants.

The app will now be available in Angola, Chad, Guinea, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

“This is an exciting time for Mall for Africa as our rapid growth will afford millions of new customers the opportunity to shop from the most desired retailers,” said Chris Folayan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mall for Africa.

“Current customers in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Rwanda love our platform which is why we are rolling out in 11 additional countries and will continue to expand our platform to meet the needs of customers worldwide.”