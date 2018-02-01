New entrepreneurship hub launched in Joburg

The Entrepreneurs Hub has launched in Johannesburg, aimed at connecting aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, investors, mentors, industry experts and stakeholders.

Founded by Admire Makarichi and Andrew Tsuro, the Entrepreneurs Hub hopes to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to meet and learn from each other, and for startups to meet experts in their field for mentorship.

The hub is looking for aspiring entrepreneurs that need professional advice, entrepreneurs that have already started businesses but are facing challenges getting it to the next level, and successful industry-leading entrepreneurs that wish to mentor startups to come together.

The Entrepreneurs Hub will connect people to what they need, offering a variety of programmes.

These include professional guidance, which enables aspiring entrepreneurs to make informed decisions on how to take the next step, and experiential learning, where startup entrepreneurs are advised on how to take their business to the next level.