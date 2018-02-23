Nigerian startup launches on-demand workspace app

Nigerian startup Spaceba, an online marketplace for office and meeting space, is beta testing its Hora app, which allows entrepreneurs, creatives, freelancers, digital nomads and even growing teams to subscribe, access a variety of workspaces, and get charged based on usage.

Launched in January of last year, Spaceba lists a variety of spaces on an hourly, daily, monthly and yearly basis and provides a hassle-free booking system.

It currently only operates in Lagos, but has 300 spaces listed on the platform and has received booking requests worth US$250,000 from over 100 users.

“It can be difficult and time consuming to find serviced office and meeting space,” said Spaceba co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Taiwo Akinse​ye.

To further counter this, Spaceba has introduced its Hora service, through which entrepreneurs can work from workspaces and airport lounges in the network for as low as NGN2,000 (US$5.50) per month.

“Remote working is on the rise. Entrepreneurs avoiding ﬁxed plans, millennials desiring a flexible work culture, and businesses wanting reduced office costs are influencing the new way of working. WIth Hora we have redefined how office space is distributed and how it is paid for,” Akinse​ye said.