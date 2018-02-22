Nigeria’s Alosfarm launches to connect farmers, buyers

Nigerian agri-tech startup Alosfarm has launched its platform that connects smallholder farmers directly with buyers.

Alosfarm, which claims to be reinventing how agribusiness is done in Africa, aims to redefine the way Africa produces, distributes and consumes food, starting with Nigeria.

“We are focused on increasing the value to both the farmers and our business customers, while optimising the huge wastage of food in the chain from farm to the table through our smart mechanism,” said Faith Onyenwenu, customer support at Alosfarm.

The aim is to give smallholder farmers an easier way of selling their produce, while empowering them with knowledge and best practice.

“While there is so much effort going into enticing farmers to buy better farm machinery, fertilisers and seeds, very few people are talking about how to help them sell their produce and guide them in the farm process,” said Onyenwenu.

“Selling crops at a decent price-point is the biggest headache for farmers. Existing supply chains require a lot of work. The produce spends too much time in transit, with multiple loading and unloading causing wastage.”

Alosfarm is growing its waiting list by a factor of 10 monthly, and is working with a number of pilot farmers. The self-funded startup – which takes a commission on all produce sold through its platform – is on the lookout for investment, and is fully focused on Nigeria at this point.