Northeastern Nigerian startups offered access to $5k funding

Startups in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state in northeastern Nigeria, have been offered the opportunity to access US$5,000 in funding through the StartUp Mambila Project.

The StartUp Mambila Project is organised by NENHUB with the support of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which seeks to increase regional activities with innovative clusters and encourage innovation across various sectors of the economy.

StartUp Mambila is an incubation programme for tech startups in the early stages of enterprise development in the northeastern region of Nigeria, with solutions and ideas applicable to solving local issues and economic challenges.

Startups will be incubated for a period of six months and provided with US$5,000 equity-free funding to start their venture at the end of the incubation programme.

Applicant startups must be less than three years old, with a solution that can be adapted for the development of the region. The aim of the programme is to speed up the industrialisation in Nigeria by attracting venture capital, manufacturing and service organisations, and create jobs.

Interested startups should register here by February 20, after which all entries will be reviewed by a selection board consisting of carefully-selected professionals. Shortlisted applicants are expected to be on ground in Yola for the pre-incubation demo on February 22.