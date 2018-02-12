Sanofi launches African e-health startup challenge

French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi has opened applications to its Afric@Tech e-health startup challenge, aimed at identifying innovators in the African healthcare space.

Sanofi is running the Afric@Tech challenge across the continent, with the goal of identifying and rewarding the startups revolutionising practices in the health sector.

“For over 50 years, we have been committed to improving access to medicines and healthcare for all African communities and people. We feel it is our responsibility to accompany, develop and shine a light on these talented startups,” said Thibault Crosnier Leconte, country chairman and RX general manager for Sanofi South Africa.

Africa@Tech comprises of three challenges aimed at providing innovative and adapted solutions to improve access to medicine and healthcare in Africa.

The first focuses on diagnostics of non-communicable diseases, the second on telemedicine, and the third on solutions that improve the education of health professionals in the field of chronic diseases.

A jury will evaluate applicant startups and select those that will participate in the challenge, which will see selected startups pitch their solutions at the Viva Technology event. They will also receive financial assistance, coaching and mentoring from Sanofi. Applications are open here until February 15.