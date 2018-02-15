The Economist’s Innovation Summit Africa set for Nairobi

The Economist Events is to hold its annual Innovation Summit Africa in Nairobi, Kenya on March 6, bringing together a host of digital stakeholders including startups and investors.

The event is aimed at discussing how Africa can fulfil its digital potential, with the continent leapfrogging certain technologies but still held back by poor infrastructure, skills shortages, weak governance and a reliance on commodities.

“Africa undoubtedly offers potential, but the question remains: how will it be achieved? Are African governments doing enough to improve infrastructure, train their workforces, modernise regulations and ensure inclusive growth, to create a better business climate and boost trade?” the organisers said.

“How can companies innovate and capitalise on advances in technology to scale up their businesses across the continent? Can Africa’s tech-driven startups become engines of future growth? And will a connected Africa be better for business and improve lives for people overall?”

Attendees will have the chance to network with business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, technologists, and thinkers, as well as explore opportunities and challenges for the expansion of digital transformation in the region.

Speakers include BitPesa chief executive officer (CEO) Elizabeth Rossiello, Nailab founder Sam Gichuru, Andela chief strategy officer Wambui Kinya, MEST managing director Aaron Fu, and Farmcrowdy CEO Onyeka Akumah.