The Workspace, MiWay launch Joburg entrepreneurship hub

Co-working specialist The Workspace and insurance company MiWay have joined forces to launch an entrepreneurial hub and business development programme at the newly developed Village Road premises in Selby in Johannesburg’s central business district.

MiWay is the first corporate member at Village Road, the latest premises in The Workspace’s portfolio of co-working spaces. The partnership will see MiWay consulting on site to The Workspace’s members, which include entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“One of our core beliefs is that The Workspace is so much more than just a place to work,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Mari Schourie. “Our objective is to become a mecca for startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Village Road was developed specifically to become the entrepreneurial hub of Johannesburg’s CBD offering business development and hands-on workshops to members.”

MiWay consultants will work hands-on with members, and deliver insurance and business support to business owners at competitive monthly rates which, if requested, will automatically be included in monthly membership fees.

Morné Stoltz, head of Business Insurance at MiWay, said, like The Workspace, MiWay believed entrepreneurs and small business owners are key to South Africa’s economic future.

“It’s imperative that businesses are sustainable and secure. We therefore believe that working hands-on with entrepreneurs could help them avoid pitfalls and certain business risks,” he said.

This partnership will bring a number of benefits to members, including monthly knowledge hubs hosted by professional speakers as well as industry related workshops where guest speakers will impart business know-how to members. The companies will also collaborate on a major competition for entrepreneurs that will run over the next nine months, with details to be released shortly.

“At The Workspace, we have been ‘Celebrating Entrepreneurs’ for quite some time. With this programme, we’re taking our confidence in small businesses a step further by actively becoming involved in developing skills and knowledge as well as creating a thriving hub within Village Road,” said Schourie. “We understand the needs of entrepreneurs, freelancers and startups and we feel passionate about helping them grow their businesses.”