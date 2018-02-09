West African startups can apply for French-German incubation lab

Startups from Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Senegal have been invited to apply for the AyadaLab, which offers selected companies access to workshops, mentorship and networking trips to Europe.

The AyadaLab programme consists of local and regional workshops, mentoring by some of the best African entrepreneurs in the fields of cultural, digital and social entrepreneurship, and networking with leading German and French cultural, social and digital entrepreneurs.

It runs until December, and is open to West Africans aged between 20 and 35 with one year of project experience or a tested idea with high impact on society.

Selected companies will have the chance to take part in networking trips to France and Germany to meet with European creative and tech industry experts, and receive individual mentoring for the full year.

They will also take part in local and regional workshops in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria and Cameroon, with African cultural, social and digital experts to bolster the startups

Applications are open here until February 16.